Fmr LLC Buys 6,926,582 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.34% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $1,915,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,863,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after buying an additional 762,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,524,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.9% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 328,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 49,867 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.97. 11,899,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486,754. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Recommended Stories

