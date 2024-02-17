Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.93% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $1,270,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,287,000 after buying an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,152. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.