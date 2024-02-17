Fmr LLC Has $1.30 Billion Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,299,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,822,510 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 1.59% of Progressive worth $1,295,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.09. 2,113,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,095. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $191.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.49 and its 200-day moving average is $154.14.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,210 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $196,334.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,098.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,747,693. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.