Fmr LLC Has $1.58 Billion Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 282,709 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,584,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total value of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,537,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

