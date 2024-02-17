Fmr LLC Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,634,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,665 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,697,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $481,621,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $405,697,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $326,980,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.63. 2,119,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,762. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.63.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.79.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

