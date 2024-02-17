Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 572.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,913,107 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.66% of Kenvue worth $1,790,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter worth about $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Kenvue stock remained flat at $19.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,387,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,970,598. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

