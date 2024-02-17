Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,262,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555,292 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.75% of PepsiCo worth $1,738,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,245,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,116,572. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $228.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.