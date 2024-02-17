Fmr LLC Sells 1,684,174 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,107,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,684,174 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.48% of Chevron worth $1,535,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $154.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,570,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,688,936. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.27.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

