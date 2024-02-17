Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 156.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

