Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Short Interest Update

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Innovations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIN. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam lifted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1,181.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,076. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $81.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FBIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

