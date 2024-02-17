Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $65.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.23 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 38.04% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 484,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,416. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

