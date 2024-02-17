Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,381,000 after purchasing an additional 844,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 180,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,381 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after buying an additional 65,130 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.43.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $67.15. 326,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $125.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

