Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.54.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

