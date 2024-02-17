Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galiano Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN GAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 736,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,153. Galiano Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

