General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.04

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 9296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.
General American Investors Stock Down 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.
Insider Activity at General American Investors
In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
