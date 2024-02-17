General American Investors (NYSE:GAM) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.04

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 9296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

General American Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.99.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.19 per share, for a total transaction of $42,190.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,039.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

General American Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 634,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $10,590,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

