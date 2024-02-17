Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.16. 138,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 2.08. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

