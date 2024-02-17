Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Down 4.1%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 322,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,992,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Genius Sports by 26.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,047,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after buying an additional 1,491,777 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,729,000 after buying an additional 620,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after purchasing an additional 919,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genius Sports by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

