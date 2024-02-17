GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.07% of GitLab worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

GitLab Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $73.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock valued at $128,327,796 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

