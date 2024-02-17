GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.92.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.20. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

