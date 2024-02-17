Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.500- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globant also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.530- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.75.

Get Globant alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Globant

Globant Stock Down 6.3 %

GLOB stock traded down $15.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,430. Globant has a 52 week low of $135.40 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.25.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Globant by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.