GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Shares of GDDY opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.84. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $113.70.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,797 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,228. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

