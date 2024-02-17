Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.70

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 304035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after buying an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,371,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 731,959 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after purchasing an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,209,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 385,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

