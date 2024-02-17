Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Grab from $4.50 to $4.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $3.80 in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
GRAB stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.90. Grab has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.
