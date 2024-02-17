Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 215.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,233 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $29,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,308,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 274,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Amedisys by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,610 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.54. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,333.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

