Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 13,645 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Mohawk Industries worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. The stock had a trading volume of 710,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.72. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $118.36.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

