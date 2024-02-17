Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $36,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. 1,869,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,226. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

