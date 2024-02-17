Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $25.77 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $25,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $5.49 on Friday, hitting $216.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,512. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

