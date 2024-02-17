Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $27.93 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Globus Medical worth $27,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,014,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,662 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 747,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,387 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,962,000 after purchasing an additional 275,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

GMED stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 962,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.50. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GMED. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

