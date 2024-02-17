Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $28.51 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,408 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $28,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,705,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,688,000 after buying an additional 301,900 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $967,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 667,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,332. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

