Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $32.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.2 %

ICE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.12. 2,084,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,684. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $138.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.