Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $34.10 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,814 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 311,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,482.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

