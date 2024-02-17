Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.72% of West Fraser Timber worth $42,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 0.5% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 18.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WFG traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.69. 153,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,311. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.26. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.81%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

