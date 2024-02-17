Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Kroger worth $38,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 430.8% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,545,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KR

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.