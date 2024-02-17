Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 792,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,555 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $53.12. 2,569,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,866. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

