Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 123,961 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,961 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Chesapeake Energy worth $34,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 478.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 132.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,743,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,882. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

