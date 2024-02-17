Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 133,380 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 133,380 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.46% of Gerdau worth $38,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GGB. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 23.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 17.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Stock Performance

GGB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,986,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,840. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

