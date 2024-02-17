Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $31.26 Million Position in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,547,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 7.11% of Lifezone Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE:LZM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 67,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,075. Lifezone Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($4.31). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lifezone Metals

(Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.