Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $31.26 Million Position in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,547,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,263,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 7.11% of Lifezone Metals at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lifezone Metals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lifezone Metals
Lifezone Metals Trading Up 8.0 %
Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($4.31). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lifezone Metals Limited will post -21.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lifezone Metals
Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lifezone Metals
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.