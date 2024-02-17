Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Update

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 354,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 3.2 %

GLDD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.24. 501,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,333. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The company has a market cap of $615.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLDD. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

