Halliburton’s (HAL) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $35.31 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,512,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660,862 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after buying an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,759,000 after buying an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.