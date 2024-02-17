Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100–0.040 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.480 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,101,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.57. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

