Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Shares of HASI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

