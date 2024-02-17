Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HWBK opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 516.95%.

Insider Activity at Hawthorn Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Douglas Todd Eden purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.