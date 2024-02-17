Head-To-Head Contrast: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $370,000.00 682.32 -$27.30 million ($1.52) -9.22 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$174.28 million ($3.16) -2.45

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Replimune Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INmune Bio and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

INmune Bio presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 407.76%. Given Replimune Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -12,246.88% -52.26% -38.08% Replimune Group N/A -42.94% -35.80%

Summary

Replimune Group beats INmune Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma solid tumor and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 to treat patients with cancers that express MUC4, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Treatment Resistant Depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

