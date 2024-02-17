Head to Head Contrast: Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) & Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC)

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Premier Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ohio Valley Banc $58.66 million 2.07 $12.63 million $2.65 9.62 Premier Financial $456.36 million 1.61 $111.29 million $3.11 6.60

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 39.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ohio Valley Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Premier Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Ohio Valley Banc and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ohio Valley Banc 16.96% 9.19% 0.98% Premier Financial 24.39% 9.90% 1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ohio Valley Banc and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Premier Financial has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Premier Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Financial is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Premier Financial beats Ohio Valley Banc on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family residential mortgages; commercial loans for securing equipment, inventory, stock, commercial real estate, and rental property; and consumer loans secured by automobiles, mobile homes, recreational vehicles, and other personal property, as well as personal loans, unsecured credit card receivables, floor plan and student loans, and construction loans. In addition, it offers safe deposit box, wire transfer, credit card, and Internet banking services; and financial management online services, such as cash management and news updates related to repossession auctions, current rates, and general bank news. Further, the company provides automatic teller machine services, consumer finance, seasonal tax preparation services, and commercial property and various liability insurance services, as well as trust and online-only consumer direct mortgage services. It operates offices in Ohio and West Virginia; and finance offices in Ohio. The company owns and operates ATMs, including off-site ATMs. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and online banking services, which include mobile banking, person-to-person payments, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

