Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 71,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

