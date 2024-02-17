Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Position Lifted by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,495 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.19% of Henry Schein worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

