Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.18% of Hess worth $552,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.71.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HES traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.43. 1,979,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,715,004. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.30. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

