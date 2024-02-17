Hess (NYSE:HES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HES. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $148.30. Hess has a twelve month low of $113.82 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

