Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 143.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 561,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 165,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 84,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 286,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,906,000 after purchasing an additional 112,904 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

