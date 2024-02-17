Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $362.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.08. The company has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

